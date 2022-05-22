Surguja (Chhattisgarh): A girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men including a minor, while her partner was assaulted in Chattisgarh's Surguja. Police on Sunday said that the incident took place on May 20 and the accused were arrested within two hours.

According to police sources, one of the accused Bhola alias Santosh Yadav told the investigators during interrogation that the incident took place at around 8 pm on May 20. They further revealed that after seeing the girl, who was with her friend at that time, Bhola along with his other three accomplices Abhishek Yadav, Nagendra Yadav and a minor arrived at the spot and dragged the girl to a tree and then gang-raped her.

Police sources said that her friend was also assaulted by the accused. After the incident, the accused fled from the spot with the cash kept in the girl's bag. Upon being informed of the incident, the SP of Surguja sent an Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Shukla, and a woman police official along with other officials to the spot. The girl and her friend informed the police team of their ordeal.

Based on their complaint, police raided nearby villages and started interrogating the locals. Police sources said that during the investigation one of the suspects started to panic and was also identified by the girl. Soon after police arrested the three other accused. Police sources said that all the accused have confessed to their crime.

