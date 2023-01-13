Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The officials from the Enforcement Directorate were conducting raids at several places in Bhilai Raipur and other places in Chhattisgarh on Friday. The ED officials raided the residence of an IAS officer and the premises of businessmen. The residences of senior IAS officer Anbalagan Ponnusamy in Raipur and Bhilai were also raided. Besides, the residential premises of Vipul Jain staying at Aishwarya Kingdom, Ashoka Tower where Swatantra Jain has been living as well as Congress leader Agni Chandrakar's accommodation was also raided by the ED officials.

Currently, Anbalagan Ponnusamy is holding the post of Secretary in Chhattisgarh's Tourism and Culture Department. Prior to joining the tourism department, he was a secretary in the Minerals Department. His wife Alarmelmangai D is also an IAS officer. It is learnt from the sources that that 20 teams of ED officials were camping in hotels since Thursday night chalking out a strategy for conducting raids. These raids were conducted to unearth the ill-gotten money obtained after committing irregularities in the sale of coal. Earlier, the ED had arrested nearly six people on bungling charges. They were levying additional charges on coal to make illegal money, sources said.