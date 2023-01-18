Gorella Pendra Marwahi: Diffabled athletic players from Chhattisgarh's Gorella Pendra Marwahi clinched as many as 25 medals in the recently concluded 13th State Level Para Athletics Competition. Divyang player Pratap Singh Uike — whose height is just 87 centimetre — won three gold medals in the tournament.

Congratulatory messages have begun pouring in for securing highest number of medals by the players belonging to the district. District para sports secretary Dinesh Singh Dau said, "Nine differently-abled athletic players of the district participated in the event held on January 15 and 16 at Swami Vivekanand athletics ground at Kota Raipur in Chhattisgarh."

Pratap Singh Uike secured three gold medals in sub-junior category that is in shot put, discus and javelin throw category. A resident of Dhangwa village of the state, Pratap Singh Uike's height is just 87 cm and he is 80 percent physically challenged, the sports body functionary said.

Marwahi MLA Dr KK Dhruv and Collector Richa Prakash Chaudhary extended their greetings to all the winners and wished them good luck for their future endeavors. Rakesh Singh Pottam, a resident of Padariya village, won gold medals in 800 metre race, shot put and long jump; Bhupendra Yadav of Navagaon secured gold medals in shot put, and discus throw, and also won silver medal in javelin throw.

Also read: Jharkhand administration gifts TV set to parents of FIFA U-17 skipper Ashtam Oraon

Similarly, Dinesh Singh Tilgam, a resident of Pithampur, won gold medal in shot put and bronze medal in javelin throw; Kamal Manjhi from Bhaskura village clinched gold medals in the 100 metre race and the 200 metre race. Besides, Ganpat Singh Otti, Deepak Kumar, Someshwar Singh Dhurve and Jantram Panika secured gold and silver medals.