Bijapur: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Bijapur town of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said. Constable Binu M, 37, attached to the CRPF's 85th Battalion, shot himself with his service rifle inside his barrack in the battalion headquarters around 9.30 am, an official said.

The jawan's colleagues rushed to the barrack on hearing the gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood, he said. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said. The jawan was a resident of Kerala and had returned to work after a leave three days ago, he said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot.

Earlier, a jawan of Sashatra Seema Bal(SSB), deployed at the Indo-Nepal border of Supaul district in Bihar allegedly died by suicide. The jawan shot himself with an INSAS rifle at his camp. His colleagues rushed to the jawan hearing the gunshot and took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Later the body was sent to the Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. The reason why he took such a step remained unclear. (With Agency Inputs)