Raipur: Shakuntala Sahu, the parliamentary secretary in the Bhupesh Baghel ministry in Chhattisgarh, drew flak after her video went viral in which she is purportedly heard slamming people in her own constituency accusing them of ‘bootlicking of outsides’ for many years.

“You licked the boots of outsiders, who ruled the constituency for several years and now you oppose me. Did you oppose those outsiders once?" said Congress MLA at a public event in her Kasdol constituency.

Shakuntala Sahu defeated senior BJP leader and the then assembly speaker Gauri Shankar Agrawal in the 2018 assembly elections. In the video, the MLA can be seen shouting at the people, who were raising their voices to protest against her.

This is not the first time that the Congress MLA landed herself in controversy. Earlier also, she entered into a verbal spat with trainee IPS officer Ankita Sharma in Baloda Bazaar three years back.