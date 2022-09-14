Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Excise and Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma hogged the headlines for singing paeans for Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel yet again. Calling the Chhattisgarh CM the 'messiah of the tribal community of this state', Lakhma said, "Besides, the ancestors of the chief minister were associated with the tribal community."

Giving a retort to Lakhma's remarks, Chhattisgarh BJP president, Arun Sao, said, his (Lakhma)'s statement should not be taken seriously. "Calling Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel messiah or demigod of the tribal community is belittling the tribal culture of the state."

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Krishnamurthy Bandhi said, "Bhupesh Baghel's father Nandkumar Baghel insulted Sanatan. And now this Congress minister is insulting the tribal culture by comparing Bhupesh Baghel to their messiah or demigod. Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's ancestors might be associated with the tribal community of the state. But, Baghel's tribal lineage is purely his personal issue and BJP has no comments to make about it."

"The issue of fake tribal in Chhattisgarh Congress party is not new. Congress high command installed Bhupesh Baghel as chief minister of Chhattisgarh presuming that he belongs to a tribal community. But the ground reality is that he is not the accepted leader among the tribal community. Baghel is not representing the tribal community in a real sense. The tribal community was cheated by the Chhattisgarh Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel," Krishnamurthy added.