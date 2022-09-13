Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel taking a jibe at the ongoing three-day coordination meeting between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being organised in Raipur has questioned the urgency of such event. "Fissures have developed between RSS and BJP. Hence, it became necessary to hold a such meeting to fill the gaps," Baghel added.

"Members of the RSS were holding closed-door meetings for the past three days. National president of BJP JP Nadda was camping in Raipur. What prompted the saffron party ideologue RSS members to huddle together for a discussion? The RSS should come forward to make things clear," said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. On the other hand, the Congress on Monday had tweeted a picture of a khaki short--a part of the RSS uniform earlier --on fire, drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP, which dubbed it as an "instigation for violence". The Congress tweeted, along with the picture, "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal." 145 days more to go, it said of the party's ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Now, giving a reply to the Congress tweet showing khaki shorts on fire, Sah Sarkaryavah of the RSS Manmohan Vaidya asked whether the Congress party wants to unite the country by spreading "hatred" among people. "The forefathers of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi always created the wrong impression about the RSS. The Congress party forcefully tried to stop the RSS from moving on the path of progress. The organisation was banned during the Congress regime. They (Congress) are nurturing hatred against RSS for a long time. But then our workers while sticking to the ideology of the organisation, sacrifice and hard work brought RSS to this level."

Speaking about Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Manmohan Vaidya said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra is a good effort. But how will it be done? Through love or spreading hatred. Hindutva is the spiritual identity of India, and for this, the country is known throughout the world. Scores of people are joining the Hindutva ideology. It is a positive development."