Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Rajya Sabha elections for two seats in Haryana have become more interesting with the entry of an Independent candidate Karthikeya Sharma into the fray. After this, Congress didn't want to take any risk. Hence, fearing cross-voting, all the 28 Congress MLAs from Haryana have been huddled in a private hotel at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Although the Haryana Congress has 31 MLAs, three MLAs joining the group were not clear.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been entrusted with the responsibility to keep the 28 Haryana MLAs together. But, how successful Chhattisgarh CM Baghel would be in his task, only the time will tell. Nonetheless, the kind of hospitality the 28 Haryana Congress MLAs at a Raipur hotel has been enjoying, gives credence to the theory that the party doesn't want to take the risk.

Haryana has two Rajya Sabha seats: Haryana has two Rajya Sabha seats. Congress and BJP have fielded one candidate each. Former minister Krishan Lal Panwar has filed a nomination from BJP while Ajay Maken is the Congress candidate. On the other hand, Kartikeya Sharma, son of former Union Minister Vinod Sharma's entry into the poll arena as an Independent candidate, has made the Rajya Sabha battle more exciting.

Who is Kartikeya Sharma: Kartikeya Sharma is the son of former Union minister Vinod Sharma and brother of Manu Sharma, who was convicted in the Jessica Lal murder case. Vinod Sharma stayed with Congress for almost four decades. Senior Sharma's association with the grand old party had helped him to climb the ladder of success. He was elected an MLA, then went to the Rajya Sabha and finally became the Union Minister. But, the Jessica Lal murder case spoiled his political career. Vinod Sharma was sidelined by Congress. Thereafter, Sharma floated Haryana Jan Chetna Party. Besides, Shakti Rani Sharma, wife of Vinod Sharma, who was an MLA from Ambala City, had contested the assembly elections in 2014 but she lost.

Sharma may spoil Maken's gameplan: Till date, it appeared that one RS seat will go to BJP's account and the other into Congress' kitty. But after the nomination of Karthikeya Sharma as an Independent candidate, he may become a spoilsport for Congress candidate Ajay Maken. Karthikeya Sharma has been enjoying the support of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) which has 10 MLAs. Besides, he was also receiving the support of Independent MLAs.

Sharma enjoys the support of the Jannayak Janata Party: Karthikeya Sharma has the support of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which has 10 MLAs. Karthikeya Sharma is also getting the support of independent MLAs. Some other MLAs can also vote for Kartikeya Sharma. The BJP has fielded former minister Krishan Lal Panwar, who needs 31 votes to reach the Rajya Sabha

Some Congress MLAs may vote for Sharma: If sources were to be believed, one or two Congress MLAs may vote for Karthikeya Sharma. INLD MLA Abhay Chautala can also vote for Sharma. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey visited the resort on June 2 and interacted with Haryana Congress MLAs. Several of the MLAs staying at the Chhattisgarh resort are in touch with the people in Haryana, said sources.

'28 Haryana MLAs undergoing training at Raipur': Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while talking to reporters, said, "The Congress MLAs are undergoing training at Raipur. It was the job of the BJP, where they didn't get a majority, the party tried to win elections through money power or deceit.''

Congress levelling allegations against BJP: Congress says that BJP can go to any level to bag Rajya Sabha seat. Chhattisgarh state president of Congress media cell Sushil Anand Shukla, said, "The BJP adopts horse-trading or intimidation tactic. That's why these Haryana MLAs were brought to Raipur for security reasons. On the other hand, BJP leader Gaurishankar Srivas says that Congress didn't have faith in their MLAs, that's why they sent them to other states."

What a political expert says about the new development: Senior journalist Ram Avtar Tiwari says, "We are expecting a close contest in Haryana Rajya Sabha elections, because of the way the situation has been created there after the nomination of the independent candidate. The possibility of cross-voting has increased. It would be difficult to prove or find out for the Congress party, who crossed the floor to vote in favour of a candidate belonging to another party. Hence, Baghel has been given the responsibility to keep the flock together. Let's see how he handles the situation."