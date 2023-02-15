Koriya: A child playing with a matchbox mistakenly lit the haystacks stored in a room of the house leading to his death. The tragic incident took place at Sonhat in Koriya area of Chhattisgarh late on Tuesday night.

The child along with his parents had gone to a relative's house in the Sonhat area of the district to attend the wedding ceremony. A pall of gloom descended on the family after the incident.

After receipt of the information, the police rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. Police sent the body for a postmortem. After an autopsy, the body was handed over to the deceased's kin. The deceased's father Raham Lal Pando, a resident of Radhe Nagar, along with family members, was in Anandpur locality of the district to attend the wedding ceremony at his sister's house.

The child went into the under-construction house where fodder for cattle was stored. He was carrying a matchbox in his hand. While playing with the matchbox, the child lit the stored fodder. On hearing the cries of the child, the mother rushed to save him. But it was too late. The child was charred to death.

On seeing smoke billowing out of the under-construction house, the mother of the child rushed to save him. On hearing the screams of the child, villagers also rushed to save the child. But the flames have engulfed the house leading to his death.

A local public representative appealed to the people of the area to be cautious against such incidents in the future, especially during the summer. Scorching summer heat helps in spreading the fire. The incident was unfortunate. "We were unable to save the child," he added.