Raipur: The Twitter account of the Chief Electoral Officer of Chhattisgarh, Reena Babasaheb Kangale, was hacked today in the morning. The hacker is constantly posting photos related to crypto while the account of the Chief Electoral Officer is being restored. The Anti-Crime and Cyber ​​Unit has been informed about the incident. The hacker has changed the profile photo to a photo of cryptocurrency.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Shikha Rajput said that looking at the Twitter account, it seems that some cryptocurrency gang has hacked it. Hackers have put a photo related to crypto in the profile. However, work is being done to restore his account.

Anti-Crime and Cyber ​​Unit in-charge Girish Tiwari said that "The account will be blocked soon. The efforts are being made to ascertain from where the account is being hacked?"

