Surjapur (Chattisgarh): The dead body of a male elephant was found in the Ghui forest area of ​​Surajpur in Chattisgarh on Sunday. Forest Department officials said that the reason behind the tusker's death is not clear yet and will be known only after the post-mortem report arrives.

Forest Department official Ashutosh Bhagat said that the tusker was separated from its herd in the past and had been roaming in the forest. " The elephant is about 16 to 17 years old," he added.

Officials said that the carcass of the animal was found in the Pakni village at the edge of the Ghuni forest by villagers who then informed the Forest Department. "Doctors of the Forest Department are doing the post-mortem of the elephant here. The reason for the death of the elephant will be known only after the post-mortem report.

Also Read:Chhattisgarh: Female elephant found dead in Raigarh forest

"Doctors of the Forest Department are conducting the post-mortem of the elephant. The reason exact reason behind its death only after the post-mortem report arrives," said Bhagat.

The incident comes days after the dead body of a female elephant was found in Raigarh on November 21, Forest Department officials said adding that the animal died due to electrocution The incident took place in the Dharamjaygarh forest division of Raigarh.

They also said that 50 elephants have died in the State in the past four years with the majority of the deaths taking place in Surguja, Korba, Balrampur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur and Korea districts.