New Delhi: Congress is entangled in yet another controversy after one of its leaders, Rajanandgaon Mayor Hema Deshmukh, attended a mass conversion rally in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

A video from the event shared by BJP leader and MP Renuka Singh on Twitter shows the participants taking an oath renouncing their faith in Hindu gods and converting to Buddhism. "I will neither follow Gauri, Ganpati, or any other God or Goddess of the Hindu religion nor worship them. I will never believe that God has taken an incarnation," a man is seen making others take the oath with these words.

"Anti-Hinduism is at its peak in Congress rule. Here Hindu faith is being attacked openly and Congress's Rajnandgaon mayor is taking an oath against Hinduism. Can there be any anti-Hindu programme that is not connected with Congress?" Renuka tweeted as she shared the video.

"The affection of the Congress party and Congress Chhattisgarh towards the initial insult of the saffron flag and now towards those who make fun of our faith through resolutions against our Gods and Goddesses in a holy place displays their dual character," Rajnandgaon MP Santosh Pandey tweeted.

Reports, however, cited Deshmukh defending her actions, as she pointed out that she had not raised her hands during the shapath (vow) ceremony using the 22 vows by Dr. B.R Ambedkar. She was further quoted as saying that she had her own beliefs as a Hindu, and asserted that her presence at the ceremony did not hurt anyone.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajendra Pal Gautam had come under fire earlier this year for his presence at a similar ceremony in Delhi. Gautam, who holds the portfolios of Social Welfare, SC & ST among others, had noted that he was present at the mass-conversion event where 10,000 people converted from Hinduism to Buddhism on Dussehra.