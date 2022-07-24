Gaurela Pendra Marwahi (Chhattisgarh): Former state Health Minister and BJP MLA from Masturi Assembly, Krishnamurthy Bandhi, has made a controversial remark over liquor consumption in the state. The MLA said the state government should promote cannabis and ganja instead of liquor because cases of murder and rape have increased due to alcoholics.

"Rape and murder have increased due to the consumption of alcohol, no two ways about it. But have you ever heard of a person who takes cannabis indulging in quarrel, murder, or rape? All of these crimes are committed by tipplers only," said Krishnamurthy Bandhi,

This statement comes after a reporter questioned Bandhi over bringing prohibition in the state. "Even though Congress talked about prohibition in its manifesto, it failed to implement it. So, I am planning to move a no-confidence motion in the assembly on 27 July over the issue. I am expecting a big discussion on this issue," he added.