Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): Two Naxalites shot BJP's Narayanpur district vice-president Sagar Sahu dead on Friday. He had sustained severe bullet injuries and was admitted to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The local police have taken cognizance of the matter and are investigating the case. As informed by the probing officials, two Naxalites barged into the house of the BJP leader at eight in the evening and shot two bullets, one after the other at him. The Naxalites fled the crime scene immediately after the attack, and are currently absconding.

People in the area are enraged by the incident, considering that Sahu's house is just 50 meters away from the police station. Sahu was fairly popular in his area and was associated with the BJP for 25 years. The police have meanwhile reassured that the culprits will be caught soon.

In a similar incident on February 7 in Bijapur, Naxalites killed BJP's Usur Mandal President Neelkanth Kakem with a sharp weapon. The late BJP leader is survived by wife Lalita and four small children. A large number of his supporters and family members attended the last last riites performed at his home village Pakaram.

Former BJP Forest Minister Mahesh Gagda, senior BJP leader G Venkat, District Panchayat Vice President Kamlesh Karam, MLA Representative Manoj Avalam, BJP leaders Baldev Ursa, Jilaram Rana, Luv Rayudu and other leaders participated in Kakem's last visit.

The incidents have created panic in the surrounding areas since the incident. With BJP national president JP Nadda slated to visit Chhattisgarh on 11 February, the security in the area is being beefed up. Nadda will address a huge public meeting in Jagdalpur during his visit there in the purview of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.