Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant wants to make it to Rajya Sabha at least once before his death. On a tour to Bilaspur on Tuesday, Mahant said that the party high command will take the decision but he wanted to become a Rajya Sabha member.

Dr Charandas Mahant reached Bilaspur Municipal Corporation to pay tribute to the late mother of Mayor Ramsharan Yadav. He said that "before I die, my last wish is to visit the Rajya Sabha once." Mahant said he wants to see how the Rajya Sabha operates by participating in the proceedings. Political experts said that Mahant gave such statement to get away from all the political upheaval.