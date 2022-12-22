Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Altogether five hundred devotees, including men, women and children, recited the names of Lord Vishnu for 50 million times at an event that went on for five days. For the first time ever in the country, members of the Andhra Association, Raipur, organised the event in which devotees chanted 'Lord Vishnu Sahastranam' for fifty million times. The achievement eventually entered the Golden Book of World Records.

Representatives from the Golden Book Of World Records were present at the function to monitor the recitation event closely. Dr Manish Vishnoi, a representative from the Asian Golden Book Of Records, said, "We generally record those events which were organized for the first time and in large scale. We also see how different was the event and the surprise element in it. Altogether five hundred people hailing from Raipur, Bilaspur, Bhilai, Visakhapatnam and other areas attended the event. The recitation of names of Lord Vishnu began on December 17 and concluded on December 21."

On the concluding day of the event, the certificate was awarded to the Andhra Association, Raipur, by the Golden Book Of Records for achieving the feat. It was the largest feat of reciting the names of Lord Vishnu in the country, said Vishnoi.

Jubilant over achieving the rare feat, YC Rao, joint secretary, Andhra Association, said, "Altogether five hundred devotees recited the names of Lord Vishnu. We were holding program from 8 am in the morning and another shift from 8 pm in the night. Brahmins were chanting the names of Lord Vishnu during daytime and in the night also. Apart from Raipur, the event was organized at four other places in Chhattisgarh."