Korba (Chhattisgarh): An eight-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a minor boy in the Bango Police Station area of Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Police sources said that the incident took place when the girl was grazing goats in the forest adding that the accused has been arrested.

They further revealed that the accused then raped her in the forest. The frightened girl somehow managed to return home. Noticing that she was injured her parents asked her the reason following which she narrated her ordeal.

Police said that her parents first took the girl to the local Community Health Center and from there and later took her to the Medical College Hospital in Korba. A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, police said.