Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Chhattarpur range DIG Vivek Raj Singh in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh covered a 21-kilometre-long sprint from a bridge to the district headquarters in two-and-a-half hours. This video has been creating waves among health freaks and those keen on keeping themselves fit physically and mentally. On Wednesday morning, Chhattarpur range DIG Vivek Raj Singh alighted from his car near a bridge on the Madla Ken river and covered at least 21 kilometres making a brisk walk to reach the district headquarters at Panna in Madhya Pradesh in two-and-a-half hours.

Read: Rajasthan youth runs over 300 km in 50 hours, demands army recruitment

Police personnel from the Madhya administration and the people of the region have been appreciating this health-conscious police officer's approach to leading a healthy and stress-free life. DIG Vivek Raj Singh said, "I give prime importance to fitness and take time out from my hectic schedule to do workouts. It keeps me active--both mentally and physically--hence, I appeal to all to do exercises."