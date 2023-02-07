Mumbai: The Mumbai police and other security agencies at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were put on alert following threat call on Monday. The caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and as a member of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. A case is filed and probe is on. This has been told by the Mumbai police today.

The Mumbai police have confirmed that they had received a call on Monday. The caller had threatened to blow up the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Further details awaited.