Patna (Bihar): Chhath puja begins with the 'Nahay Khay' ritual wherein devotees observe a fast, take bath and wear clean clothes and invoke the Sun God. Prasad made from Bengal Gram (chana dal) and pumpkin rice is a popular offering made by devotees.

On the second day, a prasad is made with jaggery and rice is prepared. This is the toughest day as devotees fast without taking water, which lasts for almost 36 hours.

The festival is dedicated to worshipping Lord Surya (the Sun deity) and his Vedic consorts Usha (Vedic Goddess of Dawn) and Pratyusha (Goddess of Dusk). 'Chhathi Maiya' is the personified Mother Goddess, Who provides strength and support to the poor and is worshipped as the 'Goddess of the festival'.

The rituals are observed for four days. They include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, standing in water for long period, and offering prasad (prayer offerings) and 'arghya' to the setting and rising sun.

Some devotees also perform a prostration as they head for the river banks.

Environmentalists claimed that Chhath is one of the most eco-friendly religious festivals that spread 'the message of nature conservation.

All devotees irrespective of caste, creed or religion arrive on the banks of rivers or ponds for offering prayers.