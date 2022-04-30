Banda (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman was molested and thrown off the train by a co-passenger on Friday while she was onboard Khajuraho-Mahoba passenger train. The victim, reportedly travelling to Banda from Chhatarpur, sustained severe injuries and multiple fractures in her body suggesting brutal violence by the accused. Currently receiving treatment at the Khajuraho hospital, the victim is in a critical condition.

As informed by Railway Safety Commissioner of Jhansi Division Alok Kumar, the accused started molesting the victim who was seated in the bogie next to him. Though the woman resisted, the accused tried to rape her after the train started moving. The victim fiercely resisted the abuse, leading to a violent fight between the two. In defense, the woman reportedly dug her teeth into his hands causing him a bloodied injury.

The accused in turn got enraged and beat her up, eventually dragging her to the train's door by her hair and throwing her off the moving train. She was recovered unconscious from the outskirts of the city and immediately admitted to the hospital. The doctors confirmed severe injuries all over her body as well as multiple broken bones. Teams of GRP Jabalpur and RPF Jhansi have taken cognizance of the matter and launched an investigation. The officials have reassured that the accused will be arrested soon as they are trying to track him down.

