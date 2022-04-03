Chhatarpur(Madhya Pradesh): A judge was killed, while two people including another judge were seriously injured when a car rammed into a tractor-trolley on the Sagar-Kanpur national highway in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shashank Jain said on Sunday that "the incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday night near Parachoki of Matguwan police station area, about 12 km from Chhatarpur."

Deputy Superintendent of Police also said, "in this accident, the Judicial Magistrate Rishi Tiwari posted in Badamalhara died, while in the same accident, Judicial Magistrate posted in Badamalhara, Ashish Mathoria, and his brother-in-law Ram Dinkar, who was driving the car, was seriously injured, who have been admitted to a hospital in Gwalior, where their condition is stable."

Shashank Jain added that these people were coming from Badamalhara to Chhatarpur and the car collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the way. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and prayed to God for the peace of the departed soul and speedy recovery of the injured.

