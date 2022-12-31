New Delhi: The Crime Branch team of Delhi Police have arrested Ram Babu in the Bihar's Chhapra hooch tragedy case. Ram Babu, who is stated to be the mastermind in spurious liquor sale in Bihar, is arrested in Delhi on Saturday.

In the Chhapra hooch tragedy, over 70 people died in the Saran district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. It had created a political tremor in Bihar Assembly during winter session and shook the entire nation.

Ram Babu has been arrested and is currently in the custody of the Inter-State Cell of the Delhi Crime Branch.