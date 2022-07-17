Raipur: The Chess Olympiad relay torch reached Raipur on Saturday, and was given a grand welcome at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here. Welfare Minister Umesh Patel and Grand Master Praveen Thipsay held the torch, post which it was taken to the Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium. Thipsay thereafter handed over the torch to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took this opportunity to highlight that with several chess schools being inaugurated in Chhattisgarh, he hopes for some valuable chess players to emerge from the state in the coming time. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the torch relay in Delhi by handing over the torch to Vishwanathan Anand. Passing through several provinces from Delhi, the torch has reached Raipur from Bhubaneswar in the morning on July 16," he said.

Moreover, CM Baghel and Praveen Thipsay played some tricks on the chess table during the event. Sports lovers, chess players and school children across the city participated in this program.