Chennai: A woman was found sitting next to the decomposed body of her husband in their residence in Purasaiwakkam on Monday. According to reports, the woman has been suffering from mental illness. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter. Their son works in Bengaluru while the daughter is settled in Mumbai, with her husband.

Police said that the man's body was in a puffed condition and that he could have died at least two days earlier. The issue came to light after the daughter who was unable to contact her father, on having reached home, felt the stench emanating from inside.

On having informed the police, the door was broke open. Inside the house, they found the woman sitting near the body of her husband. The body was later shifted to Kilpauk medical college for post mortem, police said.

