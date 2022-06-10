Chennai: In a tragic incident, an IAS aspirant fell to her death from the third floor of a building in Chennai as she tried to enter a flat to meet her boyfriend by using a saree as a rope. The incident took place on Thursday at Jambazar Kannabhan Street, Chennai.

Makhilmati (25), from Namakkal who was preparing for the IAS examination at a private coaching centre, came home on Friday evening after the class. Her boyfriend Rajkumar arrived at her home earlier in the day. Makhilmati repeatedly knocked on the door and called Rajkumar on his cell phone but he did not answer. She became anxious and started to climb down from the terrace to the third floor using a saree as a rope.

But suddenly the saree snapped and she fell to her death on the ground below, police sources said. Upon being informed, officials from the Jambazar police rushed to the spot and sent her body for postmortem. A case has been registered and police are questioning Rajkumar.

Also read: Online rummy kills Chennai woman

A preliminary investigation revealed that Rajkumar was staying in Adyar and working as a software engineer for a reputed IT company. Makhilmati has asked him to take her to the bus stand as she is going back to her hometown. But when she came home, Rajkumar fell asleep due to fatigue and hence was unable to hear Makhilmati's knocking on the door and answer her phone call. He said that he didn't hear Makhilmati knocking on the door. Further investigation is going on.