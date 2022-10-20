Chennai: Statistics show that Tamil Nadu has the highest number of road accident deaths in India. In particular, last year alone, 11,419 deaths occurred in Tamil Nadu, according to the National Crime Records Bureau 1026 people died in road accidents in Chennai alone.

The traffic police is implementing various precautionary measures and new schemes to reduce road accidents. In the new Motor Vehicle Amendment Act brought by the Central Government in 2019, fines of Rs 10,000 have been imposed only on drunk drivers in Tamil Nadu under the new Motor Vehicle Act and they are being recovered through the courts.

Last year alone, 1178 cases of drunken driving were registered in Chennai. The traffic police are taking various initiatives to prevent drunk driving as the cause of most accidents.

Accordingly, the new traffic rules have come into force in Chennai today. This means that the traffic police used to levy fines only on drunk drivers. But at present, a case will be registered and a fine will be imposed whether the driver is drunk or the person sitting behind is drunk or not. Through this, the traffic police said that the fine will be collected from both of them.

Similarly, if the driver of a four-wheeler such as a car is driving under the influence of alcohol, a case will be registered and a fine will be imposed on the people traveling with him, according to the traffic police department.

Also, while traveling with a known auto and car driver, if the driver is under the influence of alcohol, a fine will be charged to the passengers sitting behind, but this rule will not be followed during the ride, the traffic police said. The traffic police said that the fine will be levied under Motor Vehicle Act 185 r/w 188 MV.

According to the traffic police, the main reason for this is that they are known to be drunk drivers and take dangerous journeys with them. Therefore, the traffic police have said that a case will be registered and a fine of ten thousand rupees will be imposed on those who are driving under the influence of alcohol or not. Chennai Traffic Police said that this new rule will be implemented from midnight today and a case will be registered and a fine will be imposed.