Chennai: The Ambattur police on Wednesday arrested a teacher for abetment of suicide of a school student whom she used to tutor. A preliminary investigation into the matter revealed a love affair between the student and the teacher, wherein the latter had suddenly cut ties with the former, leading him into taking the extreme step. The woman identified as Sharmila was arrested by the Ambattur Police under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

The deceased, who had just completed his class 12 studies, was found dead in his house a few days ago. Though his family immediately rushed him to a hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. The bereaved parents, unaware of the reason for their son's suicide, lodged a complaint in the matter with the Ambattur Police. The body of the deceased was also sent for a post-mortem to the Kilpakkam Hospital in the area to back further investigation into the matter.

The police also checked the student's phone as part of the investigation which revealed his romantic association with the accused. As informed by the officials, the student became acquainted with Sharmila in his school and later started taking tuition from her as well. The association soon grew into a love affair which went on for a fairly long time. However, the teacher suddenly stopped talking to the student, purportedly because she was about to get married to someone else in the near future.

The student tried to get back in touch with the woman several times later, but to no avail. Distressed over the matter, he decided to take an extreme step and ended his life.