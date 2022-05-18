Chennai: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on Wednesday announced that one of its final year students Puranjay Mohan has been given an offer from Amazon Germany for a software developer role (Embedded systems- Linux kernel developer) with a whopping CTC of Rs 1 crore per annum.

This was announced by Founder Chancellor of SRMIST Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar at a press meet held at Ramada Plaza Chennai, Guindy. Present at the press meeting was Pro-Chancellor (Academics) Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, and Director (Career Centre) Mr. Venkata Sastry.

Honoring the student with the Illustrious Student Award, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar said, “Success of Puranjay will be a role model for others."

“He is a worthy student of SRMIST. Any university/institution will be taken to a higher level only through its students and Puranjay will be a good example. What is unique is that he is not from a computer student branch but from Electronic and Instrumentation.”

Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan said, “Last year, two of our students were placed for Rs.50 lakhs each and this year the highest offer is Rs.1 crore. It is a very proud moment for SRMIST as its students from the non-CSC (computer science) branches are also getting placed well this season. This is the highest offer made in any private university in India.”

Over 1000+ companies visited SRMIST and successfully placed 10,000+ young minds this placement season. The numbers are expected to rise as many more companies are expected to come as the placement season will continue this month.

“Last year, our placement number was 8000 and the previous year was 7000. This year we have placed more than 10,000 students,” said Dr. Sathyanarayanan.

About 4000+ students have got Super Dream (Rs.10 L Pa+), Dream offer (Rs.5 L Pa+), and 5200+ Unique offers so far. They are also recruited by companies from the core engineering sector.