Chennai: Chennai recorded the highest rainfall since 2015 as the city was lashed with incessant showers overnight. The incessant rains from Saturday night 8.30 p.m. till Sunday 5 a.m. left the city inundated and water entered homes in several low-lying areas.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday declared a two-day holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Read: Kamal Haasan turns 67: Actor asks fans to help Chennai flood victims as his 'birthday gift'

Addressing media persons after visiting Padi, Purasawalkam and Kolathur areas in Chennai, Stalin said that men and machinery were kept ready for any emergency operations following heavy rains.

Stalin said that four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Madurai and Cuddalore districts for any emergency service. He also said that 50,000 food packets have been distributed in 44 rehabilitation centres since Sunday morning.

The Chief Minister called upon the people to hold their travel plans as the weathermen have predicted heavy rains for the next three days. He said that officials have been put on high alert and all the state government departments are working in coordination with each other.

The Public Works Department opened the shutters of the Chembarambakkam reservoir in Chennai, and water is being released at the rate of 500 cusecs. The shutters have to be lifted as the water level touched 21 feet against its maximum height of 24 feet. Officials said that the catchment area of Chembarambakkam has received 52 mm rainfall and the reservoir is receiving water at the level of 600 cusecs.

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains in Chennai and other parts of the state in the next few days.

Watch: CM Stalin inspects flood affected areas in Chennai

"Waterlogging has taken place, and in several houses in DT colony area, water has entered the homes. We are expecting the authorities to break the bund so that water is drained into Korattur lake," said Anpumani, a local trader at Ambattur.

Flood alert is issued to those living in the low-lying areas of Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thiruvmudivakkam, Vazhuthigaimedu, Thiruneermalai, Adyar, and parts of Ambattur, Ashok Pillar areas also.

Heavy rain led to water flooding in many parts including Purasaiwalkam, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, and Vayasarpadi subway in Chennai.

Fire and Rescue department, in association with the Public Works Department staff, has already deployed several teams in all the rain-affected areas to drain out water.

IANS