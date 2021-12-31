Chennai: "Even after weather prediction, rains pound. Many areas in the city remain inundated and traffic has come to a grinding halt," tweeted Chief Minister MK Stalin after speaking to officials of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) at a review meeting. In another tweet, "After returning from Trichy, "I have issued guidelines to officials. Soon, rain water-related issues will be sorted out."

Even as the meteorological department failed to warn that rains would pound Chennai, weathermen attributed it to a sudden strong easterly trough.

What started as a drizzle in the afternoon on Thursday turned out to be heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm till 10 pm. Rain also continued to lash the city for five hours in the city making several areas inundated.

Traffic came to a standstill as several vehicles were stranded. While subways were inundated with rainwater prompting police personnel to divert the MTC bus routes. Furthermore, normal life came to standstill as office goers and denizens were made to wait for long hours to reach their destinations due to traffic jams. While those who were waiting for buses have booked cabs and autos to reach their destination and driver made hay by collecting exorbitant rates from customers. Main areas like T Nagar, Anna flyover, Central railway station and EVK Sampath highway were submerged with rainwater.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran told the media that 106 streets in the city have been inundated with rainwater and once the rain stops, the waterlogging would be cleared. The Minister said the tanks and reservoirs around Chennai are being monitored for inflow and if necessary the water would be released from them as a precautionary measure.

Ramachandran added that Nandanam, Vadapalani and MRC Nagar in Chennai city received heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Nungambakkam received 12 cm of rain and Nandanam 8 cm of rainfall during the day on December 30. S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General, IMD, while speaking to the media said, "The interaction of easterly winds at lower levels and westerly winds at upper level has brought rain to the city. The rains in the city will continue till January 3." N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, while speaking to media said, "The unexpected fast movement of the easterly trough over Chennai coast has led to intense rainfall in the city on Thursday. Prediction of such heavy rains is impossible

