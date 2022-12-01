Chennai: In Chennai, a mentally challenged person, presumed dead in the tsunami, was rescued by the Kaval Karangal rescue team and reunited with his family after 25 years on Wednesday. A few days ago Chennai police received information that a mentally challenged person was living on the roadside in the Tambaram Sanatorium area. Based on the information, the police reached the spot and rescued the person, he was identified as David Durairaj, who belongs to Velayuthapuram in Kovilpatti.

Also read: Mentally challenged UP woman reunites with family after 20 years in TN

To gather more information about David, police sent his photo to Kovilpatti Police Station for his identification. During the probe, police found that David left home 25 years ago, reached Chennai, and stayed in various parts of the city before finally settling in the Tambaram Sanatorium area. David earned his livelihood by working as a ragpicker.

David went missing 25 years ago and when no clue of his whereabouts was found, his family presumed that he might have died in the 2004 tsunami disaster. On Wednesday in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Loganathan at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office David was handed over to his family. It was a very emotional reunion for David's family and they thanked the Chennai police team.