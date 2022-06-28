Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Department of Management Studies (DoMS) students recorded 100 per cent campus placement yet again this year for the academic year 2021-22. All the 61 students who had registered for campus placements secured and accepted job offers. Around 16 per cent of students got pre-placement offers (PPOs), wherein they were interning at a company and got job offers from the same firm.

There were several new trends in DoMS Placements, post-pandemic including an increase in job opportunities in consulting and analytics space. There was also better synergy between companies and IIT Madras due to the high demand in the market for qualified candidates. Further, there was a faster turnaround from companies this year, enabling an expeditious completion of final placements.

Highlighting the successful placements this year as well, Prof. M. Thenmozhi, the head of the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said, “The lucrative offers by the recruiters reflect the quality of our students and our programme. DoMS is known for its excellence in high-quality faculty, rigorous teaching and learning process. We expect more industry engagement in various domains in the future.”

The DoMS Campus Placements were conducted from 1st December 2021 through virtual mode allowing easier access for recruiters to the students. A total of 26 companies came for the recruitment drive, of which 55 per cent or 14 companies were first-time recruiters. The top recruiters, in terms of job offers, include Amazon, CISCO, Deloitte, ICICI and McKinsey. The average salary (CTC) has increased by 30.35 per cent to Rs. 16.66 lakh per annum during this round of campus placements.

Speaking about the DoMS campus placement, Dr R.K. Amit, Faculty Coordinator (Placement), DoMS, IIT Madras, said, “The Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, is pleased to announce the completion of a highly successful placement season for its MBA and M.S.(Research) students. We express sincere gratitude to our valued regular recruiters and renowned first-time recruiters for having shown faith in DoMS-IITM. The final placement process was conducted from December 2021 onwards and witnessed over 25 companies recruiting for a wide variety of profiles from the campus. The recruiters were overwhelmed with the quality of the program and the skill set of the participating students.”

Further, Dr Rahul Marathe R., Faculty Coordinator (Placement), DoMS, IIT Madras, said, “Overall, the placement process received active participation from companies across all domains, ensuring ample choice for the candidates to pursue careers in the field of their preferences. The diverse profiles offered by the companies to the batch is evidence of the quality and efforts of DoMS.We are grateful to the recruiters for reaffirming their faith in the talents developed by the DoMS MBA program.”