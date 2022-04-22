Chennai: The Central Government Post office has spotted over thousand fake mark sheets submitted by the recently hired employees here. The matter came to light during the verification of documents submitted by these new employees who applied for posts in oil companies and banks apart from post offices -- where the recruitment is done solely on the basis of educational qualifications, with no need for written entrance exams.

The matter reportedly came to light when the verification officials spotted that the signature of the official on the certificate is in Hindi, though the certificates were attributed to the Tamil Nadu State Examinations Department. Moreover, Hindi is usually the language of printing in case of fake certificates, which is also checked out as a prerequisite here. Of the total 2,500 mark certificates examined so far, more than a thousand were found to be fake.

The officials also said that most of the mark sheets and certificates have been printed in the state of Uttar Pradesh. With an investigation into the matter underway, the officials expect to find more culprits in the matter.

