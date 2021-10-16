Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Saturday paid tributes at the mausoleum of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. This development assumes significance given that it comes a day ahead of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the formation day of the AIADMK.

Interestingly, the car in which Sasikala reached Jayalalithaa's memorial also had the AIADMK flag on it.

Sasikala had offered prayers at the Srinivasa Perumal temple in T Nagar on her way to the Jayalalithaa memorial. Earlier this year, she had announced that she will stay away from politics and public life.

In a statement to the media, Sasikala said, "I set myself apart from politics and pray for the golden rule of my Goddess Akka (Jayalalithaa). I will continue to pray for her vision always. I have shifted my burden to J Jayalalitha's memorial. Amma (J Jayalalitha) and Puratchi Thalaivar (Former CM MGR) always thought for the welfare of the Tamil Nadu people. The AIADMK has a bright future."

It is known that the AIADMK lost the assembly and the local body polls

The former aide of Jayalalithaa who was released from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru after serving a four-year term in disproportionate assets case visited the memorial for the first time since her return from jail in January this year. VK Sasikala last visited Jayalalithaa’s memorial in 2017.

In 2017, the late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha and her friend VK Sasikala including 4 people were convicted and sentenced to four years in prison in a disproportionate assets case.

After Jayalalithaa's demise, VK Sasikala had decided to take over the AIADMK and was crowned the General Secretary, only to be later expelled from the party.