Indigo says its Dubai flight from Chennai delayed 6 hrs due to bomb threat
New Delhi: Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight (6E 65) from Chennai to Dubai was delayed. As per the protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay & bomb threat process was initiated. The flight was operated after a delay of about 6hrs from Chennai, reported ANI quoting Indigo as saying.
