New Delhi: Chennai Air Intelligence Unit officials seized 488 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 18.58 lakhs from a passenger, who arrived at Anna international airport in Chennai from Kuwait on flight number KU-1343.

According to a customs spokesperson from the Delhi Headquarters, the suspected passenger, who had reached Chennai from Kuwait on flight number KU-1343, was carrying and 21-carat gold jewellery.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.