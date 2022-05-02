Chennai (Tamil Nadu): CCTV footage of a youth who allegedly died in police custody recently has surfaced. Human rights activists alleged that the deceased Vignesh (25), who died in police custody on April 19, was tortured to death. The CCTV footage shows that Vignesh was trying to flee from the police and was being dragged and beaten by them. The deceased, a slum dweller from Thiruvallikeni, did odd jobs and also offered horse rides at Chennai’s Marina Beach. He is the second among six siblings and his parents had passed away.

Tamil Nadu: CCTV footage of youth who died in police custody surfaced

The CCTV footage purportedly shows Vignesh trying to run away from the police. He trips and falls down. Then police personnel come from behind and grab him by his collar. Another police personnel arrives soon after and they drag Vignesh away. According to police sources, the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch CID. Vignesh was in custody at the Secretariat Colony police station. Police have registered a case of “suspicious death” and a police sub-inspector, a constable, and a home guard personnel were suspended in connection with the incident.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the Assembly that the duo was stopped by the police at Kelly's during a routine vehicle check. Stalin said that when Vignesh failed to give any proper reply, police searched the auto-rickshaw on which they were traveling and ganja and liquor bottles. The duo was asked by police to go to the police station for inquiry. But Vignesh refused and attempted to attack the police with a knife. However, the police overpowered him and took the duo to the police station after seizing the contraband and liquor bottles in their possession.

It was later found that Suresh had 11 criminal cases against him while Vignesh had two. “Both were given breakfast on April 19. But Vignesh developed vomiting and seizure. He was rushed to a government hospital where he was pronounced brought dead by the doctors,” Stalin said.

Speaking on the incident in Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on April 26 announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of Vignesh on humanitarian grounds. The Chief Minister assured that the incident will be probed in a fair and transparent manner. Stalin also said that the State Government government would bear the medical expenses of Suresh, who was arrested along with Vignesh for allegedly consuming ganja in their possession, by the Secretariat Colony police on April 18.

(With agency inputs)