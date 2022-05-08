Chennai: Police have arrested two Nepalese men for allegedly murdering an elderly couple and decamping with Rs 20 lakh cash and jewelry from their house in Brindavan Nagar, Mylapore in Chennai. Police identified the accused as Lal Krishna, the driver of the deceased elderly couple-Srikanth (60) and and his wife Anuradha (55)- and his accomplice Ravi.

The two, as per police, killed the couple at their house in Mylapore and buried their bodies at the couple's farmhouse near the Nemilicherry at Chengalpattu district. They tried to flee with Rs 20 lakh cash and jewelry but were intercepted by Prakasam district police in Andhra Pradesh on the national highway on a tip-off.

The couple returned to India on Saturday from the US for their daughter's delivery. Their daughter Sunanda made a call to her parents to check on them but their phone was switched off. Sunanda immediately contacted their relative Divya who stays at Indranagar. Divya along with her husband Ramesh went to Srikanth's home at 12.30 pm and found their house was locked.

Later, the police were informed after which Mylapore Deputy Commissioner Gautaman ordered investigation. Durign probe, it came to the fore that the Srikanth couple had been picked up by their car driver Lal Krishna from the airport. Lal Krishna and his friend Ravi had already fled from Chennai. The two were intercepted by Police at the Tanguturu Tollgate on National Highway 16 on the orders of Prakasam SP Malika Garg.

They were taken into custody and brought to Tanguturu police station for investigation. Police have also claimed to have recovered 50kg of gold and some silver with them.

