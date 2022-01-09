Bhubaneswar: A Chennai-bound flight made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar today evening. Airport official sources said the flight made an unscheduled landing at the Bhubaneswar airport due to a medical emergency.

The flight – Air Asia IAD 1531 A320 flew from Ranchi airport towards Chennai airport. But when a passenger complained of uneasiness, the flight was diverted to the BPI Airport in Bhubaneswar. The Chennai-bound Air Asia flight landed safely at the city airport at 7.26pm, the airport official sources added.

As per the latest report, the patient has been admitted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar in critical condition.

