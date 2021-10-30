Pune: Pune police have taken Kiran Gosavi, a witness in the Aryan Khan drugs case and the accused in the Pune cheating case, was taken to Mumbai for investigation. Kiran Gosavi, was embroiled in controversy as several cheating cases were registered against him. Hence, National Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik criticised the NCB in that connection.

After his allegations, Pune police searched for Gosavi and a case of fraud has been registered against Govasi at Faraskhana Police Station and the police had issued a lookout notice against him and finally arrested him on Thursday.

It may be recalled that a case of fraud was registered against Kiran Gosavi at Faraskhana Police Station in Pune in 2018 based on a complaint lodged by a young man from Pune. According to the FIR, Gosavi had posted an advertisement about hotel management jobs on social media platforms, which led the youth to get in touch with him and later he visited his Mumbai office. Gosavi allegedly assured the youth about providing a job at a hotel in Malaysia and then asked him to transfer Rs 3.09 lakh to a bank account, citing various reasons, between November 2017 and March 2018. However, Gosavi neither offered a job to the youth nor returned the money.