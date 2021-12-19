Chennai: Olympian PT Usha has been booked for cheating under Section IPC 420 (cheating and dishonesty) based on a complaint lodged by a former athlete Jemma Joseph.

In the complaint, Jemma Joseph stated that PT Usha cheated her, along with a builder. She bought a 1,012 sq ft plot from a builder in Kozhikode with a guarantee from PT Usha. The price of the plot was Rs 46 lakhs and she paid in instalments. Jemma complained that the builder was delaying the registration of the plot in her name.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) AV George handed over the petition of Joseph to the Vellayil police for a detailed investigation. Kozhikode Vellayil police registered a case against PT Usha and six others of a construction company on Friday.