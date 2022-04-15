Morena: Troubles for Sahara Group chairman Subrata Roy have increased as a case of cheating has been registered against Roy, his wife and nine others in Sabalgarh Police Station. The complainant Omprakash Gupta, a resident of Jean Field, alleged that Rs 21.83 crore that was collected from the people by 42 agents at Sabalgarh in Morena have been deposited in Sahara India Company and its associate chit fund companies. But, even after the maturity period, the company did not return the amount of Rs 44.89 crore to the people, the complainant alleged. Gupta pointed out more than Rs 21 crore was collected from people from 2007 to 2022 through agents.

During this period, they promised that they would double the money the had deposited, but instead of returning it on completion of the due date, the company officials started exerting pressure on them to invest in other companies, added Gupta. During this time the company also closed its Kailaras, Sabalgarh and Morena offices, he said. Therefore, the people, who deposited the money, are worrying about their money, heh said



The police is investigating the matter. This is not the first case when a case has been registered against the head of Sahara Group. In November last year, an FIR was registered against Roy and 17 of his family members and group officials on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy at a police station at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

