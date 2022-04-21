Hyderabad: Ironically, police are unable to nab the cybercriminals, who are using new tactics, to loot money from innocent people. Recently, a man tried to cheat owners of money transfer shops but succeeded in hoodwinking one at Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad. According to the police, On April 9, a young man came to a money transfer shop near Sushma theatre under Vanasthalipuram Police Station limits. He requested the shop owner to give him Rs 30,000 immediately so that he can transfer money through the digital payment app. The shop owner agreed to this and gave him the QR code to transfer money. The young man scanned the QR code and showed him the message of money deduction and asked him to give Rs 30,000 liquid cash, but the shop owner did not give him the cash saying he did not get the message that money has transferred to his account.

The shop owner asked the young man to wait for some time till he gets the message, but the man said that he was in a hurry so asked the owner to give him the cash. However, the owner did not agree to this then the young man requested him to give at least Rs 15,000 cash the owner even had not agreed to this. Then the young man left the shop and the shop owner assumed that he came to loot money.

After some time, the young man went to another money transfer shop at NGO's Colony and asked for Rs 30,000 cash. He told the shop owner that he would transfer money through a digital payment app. the shop owner agreed and had given him Rs 30,000 cash. The young man said that he had transferred the money to the shop owner and showed him a message that shows money had been transferred to his account.

Later, when the shop owner checked his account and found that the money was not credited into his account. So, he asked the young man to wait for some time, but the young man said that he should go as he was in a hurry. Then the shop owner agreed to it assuming that it will some more time for the money transfer. The young man left the shop, but the owner did not get money even after three to four hours.

Then he felt that he was cheated by that young man through a fake money transfer app and lodged a complaint with the police at Vanasthalipuram Police Station. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case and took up a probe into the cheating. In the investigation, police found that many people have been cheated by fake money transfer apps. The police alerted the people not to give cash blindly if anybody says that they would transfer money and suggested to them give the cash only after the money was credited into their accounts.