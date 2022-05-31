Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Monday lauded Ujjain's Aishwarya Verma for having secured AIR 4 in the UPSC-2021 Civil Services examination and expressed his heartiest congratulations for her bright future. He also congratulated all the other successful candidates for their bright futures.

In a series of tweets he wrote, "Our daughters Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, and Gamini Singla have proved their hard work and talent by achieving success in the first three places in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021. You represent the new youth force of New India, which is imbued with knowledge, enthusiasm, and the spirit of service."

"My heartiest congratulations to all the successful contestants for their bright future. All of you are welcome in this fast of service to the nation."

"Shri Aishwarya Verma of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh has made Madhya Pradesh proud by being selected at the fourth position in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021. My many congratulations and best wishes."

Before Aishwarya Varma, Shruti Sharma of Delhi topped the list, Ankita Agarwal in the top 2, and Gamini Singla in the top 3. Apart from them, many applicants from Madhya Pradesh have also made their place in the list.

Aishwarya currently resides in Bareilly with her family, although Ujjain has been her home town. Her father works as a banker in the Bank of Baroda and his transfer keeps happening. Talking to ETV Bharat Aishwarya said, "My hometown is in Ujjain's Mahanand Nagar. My initial education completed from Ujjain, Neemuch, and Katni only. This was my fourth attempt and this has been possible with the blessings of Baba Mahakal. In the next 10 to 12 days I will come to Ujjain to seek the blessings of Baba Mahakal. The credit for my success goes to my family and friends."

Varma also said that she was admitted to a college in Panth Nagar, Uttarakhand, and studied B.Tech Electrical from there and passed out in 2017. After that, she began her Civils preparation in Delhi. Aishwarya, who has been trying since 2017, has achieved success by securing a top 4 rank in UPSC in 2021.

"I had to leave Delhi at the time of Covid but I continued my studies in Delhi, sometimes in Bareilly and sometimes at my home in Ujjain. It is the result of my studies that I have gotten selected for IAS today. After the UPSC results came, three of my friends Amit Kannauj, Krishna Mohan Singh, and Lalit informed my parents about it."