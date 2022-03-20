Srinagar: Sunday marked the 22nd anniversary of the Chhattisinghpura massacre. Special prayers were organised by the local Sikhs at the Gurdwara in Chhattisinghpura village of Anantnag district today for the departed souls.

On 20 March 2000, armed men in uniform gathered residents of this village and fired on them indiscriminately killing 35 Sikhs. The tragedy coincided with the then US President Bill Clinton's India visit.

No militant group claimed responsibility for the killings. However, just five days after the massacre, the army claimed killing five "foreign militants" in the Pathribal area of ​​Anantnag district and blamed them for the Chhattisinghpura incident. The "foreign militants" later turned out to be ordinary citizens. Several orders were also issued by the government in connection with the investigation. At the grassroots, however, no significant results have been achieved.