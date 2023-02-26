Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) : A head constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off at Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday. This has been confirmed by Chhattisgarh police Additional Superintendent of Police Hemsagar Sidar while talking to media.

ASP Sidar said "It happened at around 7 am near Batum village under Orchha police station jurisdiction." we received an input that Naxalites have put banner in the Orchha Police station area. Reacting on it, our CAF team began operation in the police station area. Ironically the police station is about 300 kilo meters away from state capital Raipur."

The ghastly blast took place when the patrolling team was just advancing through Batum. Everything was normal till head constable Sanjay Lakra of CAF's 16th battalion accidentally stepped over an active improvised explosive device. He was killed in the blast, the official said. The deceased jawan Lakra, who was belonging to Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh, was taken to a nearby hospital.

A day before, the killing of three District Reserve Guards (DRG) in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday came as a shock to the local people. The incident stood as a grim reminder of similar attacks in the past. In this, three DRG jawans succumbed to injuries while two others were injured after an encounter between the security forces and the Maoists who had laid an ambush between Kunde and Jagargunda area of Sukma district on Saturday. On February 20, two policemen were killed in a Naxalite attack in Rajnandgaon district of the state.