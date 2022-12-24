Gariband (Chattisgarh): A man murdered his wife in a dispute over drinking alcohol in the Gariaband district of Chattisgarh. Police said that the accused, identified as Domankant Dhruv, is a teacher at a government school in the Indagaon area.

They further revealed that on Friday night Domankant was drinking alcohol at his house when his wife Meena Dhruv, also a teacher, tried to stop him. The accused in a feat of rage picked up an iron rod and hit her on the head, police said adding that the force of the blow was as such that she slumped to the ground in a pool of her own blood.

"Meena died on the spot," police said. After killing his wife Domankant went to the local police station and surrendered following which he was arrested. Police sources said that the accused told the investigators that he has no regrets over his actions.

" Domankant Dhruv is a school teacher in the Indagaon. His wife Meena Dhruv is also a teacher by profession. Domankant, an alcoholic, was drinking alcohol on Friday night. When Meena object to it, Domkant hit her on the head with an iron rod, killing her on the spot. The accused has been arrested," Gariaband police station in-charge Rakesh Mishra said.