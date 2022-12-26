Chattisgarh: Sanatan Dharma's Swami proposes formation of religious censor board to monitor film content

Kawardha(Chhattisgarh): Reacting to the Pathan film controversy that erupted over the usage of saffron cloth in the song 'Besharam Rang', Shankaracharya of Shardapeeth Swami Avimukteshwaranand on Monday said that he plans on forming a religious censor board to monitor offensive content in films. Claiming that they have already initiated the process of setting up this board, the Swami said it will facilitate legal action against films with 'derogatory scenes'.

"It is not just about the usage of saffron in films. There are several other things in movies these days that hurt the sentiments of people belonging to Sanatan Dharm like us. We are therefore planning to set up a religious censor board soon, in order to keep a watch on movies that have such scenes. The board will send notices to such filmmakers and will also take legal action if needed," the Swami said while speaking in Kawardha on Monday.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand arrived in Kawardha for a routine tour and is slated to participate in the Mahayagya. While on his tour, the Swami often imparts lessons of the Sanatan Dharma to his devotees who arrive there to seek blessings from him. He made the said statements while speaking to a group of reporters here, even as the movie Pathaan -- starring Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan -- remains mired in controversy due to its intimate scenes in the song 'Besharam Rang'.

The controversy first started brewing after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took objection on its content and the use of saffron clothes by Padukone. Sharing a video of himself speaking to local media the minister tweeted saying that he is not sure if the film will be allowed to be released in Madhya Pradesh.

Narottam Mishra tweeted in Hindi, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone who supports 'Tukde Tukde gang' is in the song of the film Pathaan. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh." The issue has caught heat since then, with newer statements emerging from various political and non-political figures in the country.