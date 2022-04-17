Bijapur(Chattisgarh): Chattisgarh police have denied the allegations made by the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of CPI(Maoist) who claimed that the security forces bombarded several villages in South Bastar. According to the release issued by the organization on the night of April 14 and 15, the villages of Bottam, Rasam, Erram, Mettagudem, Sakiler, Madpa, Duled, Kannemarka, Pottemangum, Botham, and forests of South Bastar were bombarded by the security forces using drones.

Denying these allegations, Bastar Police IG Sundarraj said that ultras are misleading the people of the area and it is their well-planned conspiracy. "Protection of life and property of citizens all over India including Bastar comes under the democratic system. It is the responsibility of the local police and security forces," he said.

Sundarraj also said that Naxalites should know the ground realities of the area instead of resorting to false propaganda and torturing innocent citizens of the area. He further alleged that Naxalites were depriving the people of the Vananchal area of basic facilities and resorting to anti-human and anti-development activities. He said that the anti-development and anti-people activities of banned CPI(Maoist) in the last five years have completely eroded their support base.

Also read: Two Naxalites nabbed in Bijapur, officials pull down Naxal memorial